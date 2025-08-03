Washington Trust Bank Acquires 1,991 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 11,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 6,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 902,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $171,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

