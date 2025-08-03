Wedbush Forecasts Microsoft’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.94. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

