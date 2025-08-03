What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Microsoft Q1 Earnings?

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2026 earnings at $14.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.94 and a 200 day moving average of $434.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 13,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 57,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

