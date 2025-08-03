Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Stock Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDS. Macquarie cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. CLSA raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.