Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 193,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

