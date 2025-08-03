Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CAE alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in CAE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CAE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in CAE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in CAE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.