Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 310.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talen Energy

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $378.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $384.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.62. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

