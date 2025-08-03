Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $2,675,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $13,317,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $6,133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

