Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $284,881.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,649.68. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,965.28. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,038 shares of company stock valued at $13,237,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

