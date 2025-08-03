Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,309 Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 1,516.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $194.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.70. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $214.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

