1,476 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $567.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

