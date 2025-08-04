15,477 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 389,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

