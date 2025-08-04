17,478 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $66,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,709.44. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,232,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,489,938.60. This trade represents a 77.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

