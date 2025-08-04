19,010 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 92,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 73,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $72,335.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,769.08. This represents a 41.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 16,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $256,395.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,334.90. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $658,682. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.31 million, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

