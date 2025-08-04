19,896 Shares in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,231,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $46.34.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a yield of 568.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

