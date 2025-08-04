21,087 Shares in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLSW. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSW opened at $36.43 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of 180.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52.

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

