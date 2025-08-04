2,200 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.97 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

