2,411 Shares in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 244,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 149,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

