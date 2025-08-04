42,082 Shares in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.
Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.
Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Stock Performance
NYSEARCA QCJA opened at $20.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50. Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $21.92.
Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Company Profile
The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – January (QCJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCJA was launched on Jan 17, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.
