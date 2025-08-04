4,641 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 60.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The trade was a 5.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE CCS opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.