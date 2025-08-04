8,297 Shares in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6,499.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $93,429.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,157.35. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $55,840.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 240,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,294.25. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $425,962 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TWST stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.36. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.