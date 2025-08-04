8,912 Shares in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,912 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at $41,272,526.97. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

