95 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.5%

MDY stock opened at $567.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $567.44 and a 200-day moving average of $554.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

