9,500 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

