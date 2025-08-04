Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24,342 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 619,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 427,819 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,474,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 332,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,269.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $5.54 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $35,242.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,152,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,596,880.05. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.