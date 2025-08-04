Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $118,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 46,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.