Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,499 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,932,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 496,846 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 384,579 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.