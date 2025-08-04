Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 370.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alector alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alector by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alector by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Alector Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Alector stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alector Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.