Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -2,685.71%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BXMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

