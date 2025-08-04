Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Criteo by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Criteo by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $63,621.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 362,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,545.10. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $64,939.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,987.70. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,708 shares of company stock worth $320,444. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRTO opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

