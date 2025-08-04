Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $228,000 in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8,240.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 2.2%

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,429 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $178,340.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,036,468.48. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FSBC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

