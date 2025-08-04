Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $320,000 in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 81.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

CONMED Stock Up 2.2%

CNMD stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CONMED Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.