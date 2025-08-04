Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 2,200 Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank First National by 176.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 17,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank First National stock opened at $117.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81. Bank First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First National ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.09). Bank First National had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Bank First National’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank First National from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

