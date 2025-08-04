Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,032 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,205.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR opened at $114.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.41 and a 1-year high of $267.63.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 1.01%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

