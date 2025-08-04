Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,500 Shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.79.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

