Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 36,180 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,180 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 434.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

OPCH opened at $28.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

