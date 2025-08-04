Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $313,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 57,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $372,658.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,000. This trade represents a 55.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

