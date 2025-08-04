Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B Group Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 745,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 561,507 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 561,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.38. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

