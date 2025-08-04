Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Evolus were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evolus

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 111,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $1,118,796.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 381,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,165.45. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 6,494 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,069.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,231.78. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,571 shares of company stock worth $1,537,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $589.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Evolus

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.