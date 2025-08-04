Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Evolus were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Evolus
In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 111,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $1,118,796.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 381,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,165.45. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 6,494 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,069.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,231.78. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,571 shares of company stock worth $1,537,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Evolus Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.
Read Our Latest Report on Evolus
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
