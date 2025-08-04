Allianz SE Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $170.15 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $202.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

