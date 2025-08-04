Alphatec’s (ATEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ATEC opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.05. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $47,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 744,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,232. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $47,991.93. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,065.99. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,547 shares of company stock worth $3,553,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alphatec by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,806 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1,818.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alphatec by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,773,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,070 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

