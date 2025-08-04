Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.03. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

