Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 17,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 67,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

