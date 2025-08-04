American Public Education (APEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $160.88 million for the quarter. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Public Education Trading Down 0.5%

APEI opened at $29.37 on Monday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

View Our Latest Report on American Public Education

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,793.49. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $6,011,663.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,115,380.20. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,182 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.