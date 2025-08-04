Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thor Industries FY2026 Earnings

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $91.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Thor Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

About Thor Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.