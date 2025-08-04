Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 202,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 69,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 14.3%
The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.