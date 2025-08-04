Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 202,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 69,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
