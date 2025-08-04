Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 202,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 69,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Down 14.3%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
