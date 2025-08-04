Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,997 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,154 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,509 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 78,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.