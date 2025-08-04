Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 43 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $567.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.44 and its 200 day moving average is $554.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.